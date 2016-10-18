Dr. Cathy Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Graham, MD
Dr. Cathy Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3307
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
I met Dr. Graham in Marietta, GA when she was affiliated with a facility that I am a patient at back in 2015. Dr. Graham has a wonderful personality, is thorough and puts you at ease. She did a duct removal on my right breast and followed through with checking on me after surgery at home. My followup appointment went smoothly with great results. You barely even see the scar from the incision, which is smooth and not rough. Dr. Graham is outstanding in my book and I was sorry she left.
About Dr. Cathy Graham, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326149857
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
