Overview

Dr. Cathy Graham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.