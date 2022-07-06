Overview

Dr. Cathy Cimaglia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cumberland, MD.



Dr. Cimaglia works at Precision Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Oakland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.