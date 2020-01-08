Dr. Cathy Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Chong, MD
Dr. Cathy Chong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Massachusetts Eye and Ear825 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 337-3424
Robert N. Ulseth MD PC20 Tremont St Ste 9, Duxbury, MA 02332 Directions (781) 337-3424
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I cannot speak highly enough about Dr. Chong. She exudes confidence and is the kindest, most thorough doctor I have ever been treated by. So extremely respectful of her patient's time and has warm bedside manner.
About Dr. Cathy Chong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Tufts Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.