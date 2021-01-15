Dr. Cathy Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Chapman, MD
Dr. Cathy Chapman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Elite Pain & Health13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (800) 781-1220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rheumatology and Dermatology Associates, PC8143 WALNUT GROVE RD, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 753-0168MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
very pleasant
About Dr. Cathy Chapman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1508869892
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Binghamton University
- Rheumatology
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chapman speaks Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.