Dr. Cathy Berry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Berry works at Cathy J Berry MD & Associates in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Baldwinsville, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.