Dr. Cathy Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathy Berry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
Cathy J. Berry M.d. PC101 Pine St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 422-8105
Dr Cathy J Berry MD & Associates8280 Willett Pkwy Ste 201, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Directions (315) 638-0263
St Joseph's Hospital Health Center8136 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 638-0263
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr.berry and her staff as well.
About Dr. Cathy Berry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1144209644
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
