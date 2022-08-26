See All Allergists & Immunologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Hassett works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Swift, prompt, efficient & professional service. Easy to speak with & have questions answered with ease.
    Efficient prompt service — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053519512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    Residency
    • Tulane University
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathryn Hassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassett works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hassett’s profile.

    Dr. Hassett has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

