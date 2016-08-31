See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Roberts works at Pediatrix Developmental Medicine Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrix Developmental Medicine Of Dallas
    12655 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 788-1858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Muscle Weakness
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?

    Aug 31, 2016
    Dr. Roberts is amazing and always puts her patients first. Cannot recommend her enough.
    Michael in Dallas, TX — Aug 31, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roberts to family and friends

    Dr. Roberts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Roberts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO.

    About Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346203247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, Neurodevelopment Disabilities and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at Pediatrix Developmental Medicine Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cathleen Roberts, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.