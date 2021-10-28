Dr. Cathleen Mullarkey-Desapio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullarkey-Desapio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Mullarkey-Desapio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathleen Mullarkey-Desapio, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Princeton Endocrinology Associates10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 106, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mullarkey is a kind and caring doctor.
About Dr. Cathleen Mullarkey-Desapio, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225073505
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
