Overview

Dr. Cathleen Mullarkey-Desapio, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Mullarkey-Desapio works at Pediatric Endocrinology Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.