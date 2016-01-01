Dr. Gould has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cathleen Gould, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathleen Gould, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Gould works at
Locations
-
1
Modern Connections Therapy LLC101 N Marion St Ste 208, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (312) 248-2632
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gould?
About Dr. Cathleen Gould, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033224183
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gould accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.