Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Women To Women Healthcare
Locations
Women To Women Healthcare8888 Ladue Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 644-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faris has been my gynecologist for decades- she takes the time to listen and I trust her. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cathleen Faris, MD
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes Hosp BJC
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faris has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Faris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faris.
