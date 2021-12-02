Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Cronin works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cronin I an excellent doctor and I’m lucky to be her patient.
About Dr. Cathleen Cronin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1114986296
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Loyola
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cronin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cronin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronin has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cronin speaks Afrikaans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.