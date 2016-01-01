Dr. Cathleen Ballance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Ballance, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathleen Ballance, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Rheumatology Clinic1828 W LAKE AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 869-5727
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Faculty1945 State Route 33, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4267
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Cathleen Ballance, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Peter's Med Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Dr. Ballance works at
