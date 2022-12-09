Overview

Dr. Catherine Yaussy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Yaussy works at Digestive Health Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.