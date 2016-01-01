Dr. Wysocka accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Wysocka, MD
Dr. Catherine Wysocka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Coral, FL.
Mackoul Pediatrics206 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 573-2001
Arlington Pediatrics Ltd3325 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 100A, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 398-0400
- 3 601 5th St S Ste 608, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-4106
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184156903
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wysocka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wysocka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wysocka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wysocka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wysocka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.