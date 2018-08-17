Dr. Catherine Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with Univ Of Al Hosp, Pediatrics
Dr. Wood works at
Locations
Partners in Pediatrics8160 Seaton Pl, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 272-1799
Partners in Pediatrics136 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 272-1799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cathy Wood is a fantastic pediatrician. In addition to being knowledgeable and conservative in her treatments, she is caring, personable, and has a common sense, “down-to-earth” attitude about parenting. Our three (now adult) children started going to her 27 years ago, when she was a solo practice. They all LOVED her! Our two grandchildren are now patients of Dr. Wood. Now....if she will only stay in practice until they are grown...??!!!
About Dr. Catherine Wood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Pediatrics
- University Ala Chldns Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
