Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.
Dr. Wisda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wisda Eye Center PC1318 S Main Rd Ste 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 692-8008
-
2
Inspira Medical Center-elmer501 Front St, Elmer, NJ 08318 Directions (856) 692-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wisda?
Dr Wisda is caring, attentive, patient. She did cataract surgery on my husband on both eyes & did a wonderful job. He had problems with his eyes, but the surgeries were successful. She also was very responsive when I had shingles on my face & it was on my eyelid. She was very concerned & examined me continuously to be sure the shingles didn’t advance into my eye.
About Dr. Catherine Wisda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699717975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisda works at
Dr. Wisda has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisda speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.