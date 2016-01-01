Dr. Catherine Weymann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weymann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Weymann, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Weymann, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2660 Tate Blvd SE Ste 202, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (704) 662-3077
- 2 124 Professional Park Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3077
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weymann?
About Dr. Catherine Weymann, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1518923069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weymann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weymann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weymann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weymann has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weymann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weymann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weymann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weymann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weymann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.