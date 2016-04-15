Overview

Dr. Catherine Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery in Stanford, CA with other offices in Lafayette, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.