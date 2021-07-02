Dr. Catherine Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Clinic P A10131 W Colonial Dr Ste 201, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 834-7776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Great MD, great bedside manner, very professional. Does a wonderful job of explaining everything. Someone you can definitely trust with your eyes. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Catherine Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306837562
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presby Hospital Weill Cornell Med College
- University Hosps Case Western Res University
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.