Dr. Catherine Vlastaris, MD is a Dermatologist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Vlastaris works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.