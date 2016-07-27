Overview

Dr. Catherine Van Hook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Van Hook works at The Toledo Hospital in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.