Dr. Catherine Udekwu, MD
Dr. Catherine Udekwu, MD
Dr. Catherine Udekwu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Nigeria / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Catherine N. Udekwu MD Lab1811 Blvd of the Allies Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 566-1568
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Best pediatritian in Pittsburgh! She is very thorough, thoughtful, considerate and their practice is inclusive and diverse. She takes time to get to know each family, cares deeply about the children in her care and this review is a long time coming. We see other pediatritians there too, like Dr. Sam and she is amazing too! My son was born in a snow storm with a heart condition and she arrived in the morning to check on him and returned the next day....in really awful weather, she calculates his med doses and always triple checks, researches, and confers with drs for my kids care. we love her. we have friends that started going and they love her too!
English, Igbo and Swedish
1417037870
- Uptown Pediatrics Associates, Pittsburgh, Pa
- University of Nigeria / College of Medicine
Dr. Udekwu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udekwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udekwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udekwu works at
Dr. Udekwu speaks Igbo and Swedish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Udekwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udekwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udekwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udekwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.