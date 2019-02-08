Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (603) 714-7396
Hallmark Health Medical Associates101 Main St Ste 211, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-6122
MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center41 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 224-5806
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tucker is extremely dedicated and compassionate around patient care and communication. You'll be glad you chose her.
About Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Faulkner Breast Center/Dana Farber Cancer Institure
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.