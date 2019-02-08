See All General Surgeons in Methuen, MA
Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (28)
36 years of experience
Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Tucker works at SMG Randolph in Methuen, MA with other offices in Medford, MA and Stoneham, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Holy Family Hospital
    70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 714-7396
    Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    101 Main St Ste 211, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 395-6122
    MelroseWakefield Breast Health Center
    41 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 224-5806

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Catherine Tucker, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730130832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Faulkner Breast Center/Dana Farber Cancer Institure
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.