Overview

Dr. Cathrine Troy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Troy works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.