Dr. Catherine Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Torres, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes Endcocrinology Metabolism Spec6 Brighton Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 471-2692
-
2
Diabetes Endocrinology Metabolism Specialists1118 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 471-2692
-
3
Summit Medical Group870 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (973) 471-2692
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
I have found Dr. Torres to being open to questions, makes recommendations but, the final decision is yours.
About Dr. Catherine Torres, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457306557
Education & Certifications
- University Wis
- Ny Hospital Mc Of Queens
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.