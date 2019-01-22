Overview

Dr. Catherine Thornburg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med|Le Bonheur Children's M C



Dr. Thornburg works at Advanced Women's Health of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.