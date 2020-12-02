Overview

Dr. Catherine Suriano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Suriano works at Kootenai Clinic Family Medicine in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.