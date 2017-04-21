Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Strickland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA.
Primary Care Dr. Strickland - Floyd Medical Arts Center304 Shorter Ave NW Ste 103, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-3300
Floyd Healthcare Management Inc302 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 291-3700
- Floyd Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Strickland has been seen my daughter for a concussion. She is very knowledgeable, very caring, answered all the questions, toke all the time we needed to make sure we were understanding her care plan for my daughter! Highly highly recommend.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1154510410
- Sports Medicine
