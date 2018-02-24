See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oakland, CA
Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty.

Dr. Stayer works at www.integrative-psychiatry.org in Oakland, CA with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Oakland, California
    5313 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 206-2620
  2
    Catherine Stayer MD in Ca
    166 Santa Clara Ave Ste 204, Oakland, CA 94610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 206-2620
  3
    812 State Rd Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 24, 2018
Dr, Stayer helped me transition out of a difficult marriage and provided practical advice regarding divorce.
— Feb 24, 2018
About Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1487876025
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy Of Anti-Aging and Regerative Medicine
Residency
  • National Institute Of Mental Health
Internship
  • University of Heidelberg
Medical Education
  • Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty
Undergraduate School
  • University of California At Berkeley
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

