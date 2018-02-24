Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD
Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty.
Oakland, California5313 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618 Directions (510) 206-2620
Catherine Stayer MD in Ca166 Santa Clara Ave Ste 204, Oakland, CA 94610 Directions (510) 206-2620
- 3 812 State Rd Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions
Dr, Stayer helped me transition out of a difficult marriage and provided practical advice regarding divorce.
About Dr. Catherine Stayer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1487876025
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging and Regerative Medicine
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- University of Heidelberg
- Ludwig Maximiliams University / Medical Faculty
- University of California At Berkeley
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Stayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stayer speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stayer.
