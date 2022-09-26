Dr. Catherine Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Stark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Stark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stark is a great doctor. I am grateful for her respect of human life. Thank you for speaking up!
About Dr. Catherine Stark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659352730
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
