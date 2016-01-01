Dr. Spina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Spina works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Catherine Spina, PHD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Dr. Spina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
