Dr. Catherine Spiker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Spiker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport, TN.
Dr. Spiker works at
Locations
The Family Practice Center PC407 4th St, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 278-1800
Healthstar Physicians P.c.994 W Highway 25 70 Ste 4, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 532-8621
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor...highly reccommend...
About Dr. Catherine Spiker, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760744726
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
