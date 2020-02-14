Dr. Catherine Spath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Spath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Spath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Orthopedic Care Center175 Carew St Ste 250, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-7350
- 2 4 West St, West Hatfield, MA 01088 Directions (413) 748-7300
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Spath introduced herself, reviewed my case, asked me questions and then listened to my concerns, questions and complaints regarding my situation. Dr. Spath was great and it was a pleasant experience. After meeting , surgery was scheduled and everything went well. A very good experience. Dr. Spath and her entire staff were great!
About Dr. Catherine Spath, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Vermont/Fletcher Allen Hlthcare
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Spath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spath has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.