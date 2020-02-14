Overview

Dr. Catherine Spath, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Spath works at Orthopedic Care Center in Springfield, MA with other offices in West Hatfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.