Dr. Catherine Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Punta Gorda Urology2713 E Marion Ave Ste 133, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 833-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Smith's for over 10 years in Winchester Virginia. I loved her. I really wish she hadn't moved away to Florida. She was so patient, knowledgeable, and helpful.
About Dr. Catherine Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851351407
Education & Certifications
- La St U-New Orleans
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
