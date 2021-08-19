Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD
Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Greenville Eye Clinic Inc.2425 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-4166
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Provides very through exam and information.
About Dr. Catherine Sloop, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174547202
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sloop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloop has seen patients for Farsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloop.
