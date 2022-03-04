Dr. Catherine Shu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Shu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Shu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Shu works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shu?
In 2015: We took our mother (Camille) to Dr Shu; she had stage 4 lung cancer. Dr Shu is smart, highly skilled Oncologist and was very caring to my mother and our family. She kept in touch when we cancelled an appointment because my mother ended up being hospitalized due to an emergency closer to home at Vassar, and she would check in with us and sometimes just listen to me cry. Outstanding doctor with a compassionate, positive bed side manner.
About Dr. Catherine Shu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1063655108
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shu works at
Dr. Shu has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.