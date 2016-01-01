Overview

Dr. Catherine Sheridan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Sheridan works at Medina Hospital Medical Office Building in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.