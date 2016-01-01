Overview

Dr. Catherine Shanahan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Shanahan works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Newtown, CT with other offices in Englewood, CO and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.