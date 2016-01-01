Dr. Catherine Sechrist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sechrist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Sechrist, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Sechrist, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Sechrist works at
Locations
Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology - Ardmore1806 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (843) 897-8598
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Sechrist, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female

Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
