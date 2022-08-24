Overview

Dr. Catherine Schwender, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Schwender works at Athens General & Colorectl Srgn in Athens, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.