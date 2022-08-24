Dr. Catherine Schwender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Schwender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Schwender, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Athena Urology Associates PC1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 2000, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-6261
Athens Area Urology2142 W Broad St Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 612-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center1199 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-7000
- 4 1305 Jennings Mill Rd Ste 270, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 612-9401
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Schwender for 7 years after my bladder cancer. I feel secure that she is monitoring me for any change in my condition . She is patient and listens to what I have to say. She never rushes me. I will continue to reply on her for my care. Cancer free for 7 years!
Dr. Schwender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwender accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwender has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.