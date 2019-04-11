Dr. Catherine Roush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Roush, MD
Dr. Catherine Roush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Womans Group2716 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 769-2778
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 872-2973
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Roush was quite a surprise, she was very approchable, professional and exuded confidence. I felt at ease right away which is no easy feat for me around any doctor. I needed a hysterectomy and throughout the entire experience I felt like I was in the best hands possible. I can't thank Dr. Roush enough, for the first time in years I feel normal. I highly recommend Dr. Roush and the team at The Women's Group.
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
