Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 523-3640
Pediatric Neurology2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 725, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2755
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Rose, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U
- University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.