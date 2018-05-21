Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Eye Specialists Inc3017 Wilmington Pike Lowr Level, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 299-9700
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Rose is an extremely caring doctor who makes the patient she is seeing at the moment feel as if they are the only patient she has. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field. I have already recommended her to a number of my friends and they have all been very pleased with her as well
Dr. Catherine Rose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
