Dr. Catherine Rommel, MD
Dr. Catherine Rommel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Manning & Rommel Associates2115 Noll Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 393-7980
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Have been a patient for at least 20 years....excellent care, very knowledgeable. Highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Catherine Rommel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1194717090
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rommel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rommel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rommel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rommel has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rommel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rommel speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rommel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rommel.
