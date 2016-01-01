Dr. Catherine Rolih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rolih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Rolih, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rolih, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Rolih works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rolih?
About Dr. Catherine Rolih, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1215915335
Education & Certifications
- Nc Bapt Hosp Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Nc Bapt Hosp Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rolih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rolih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rolih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rolih works at
Dr. Rolih has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rolih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rolih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rolih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rolih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rolih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.