Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Robertson works at Uc San Diego Health - 4520 Executive Drive - Pulmonary Medicine in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego Health - 4520 Executive Drive - Pulmonary Medicine
    4520 Executive Dr Ste PLAZA1, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 377-7678
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-6312
  3. 3
    Regents of the University of California
    9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 249-3600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952565780
    Education & Certifications

    • HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
