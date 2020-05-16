Overview

Dr. Catherine Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Robertson works at Uc San Diego Health - 4520 Executive Drive - Pulmonary Medicine in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.