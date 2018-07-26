See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Riolo works at Riolo Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fresno, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riolo Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Inc.
    7050 N Recreation Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-7700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Big Ears
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 98 ratings
Patient Ratings (98)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 26, 2018
If I had to do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat! The most amazing staff and DOCTOR truly caring and compassionate and such amazing results! I am very thankful for them what they did for me truly means a lot more than they will ever know! So if you are reading this thank you from the bottom of my heart!
— Jul 26, 2018
About Dr. Catherine Riolo, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275572109
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Craniofacial Research
Residency
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Medical Education
  • University of Pittsburgh - M.D.
Undergraduate School
  • Duquesne University in Pittsburgh - B.S. Nursing
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
