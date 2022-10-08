Overview

Dr. Catherine Riche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riche works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.