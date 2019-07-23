Dr. Catherine Rezendes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezendes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Rezendes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rezendes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Podiatry Clinics P.A.12413 Judson Rd Ste 120, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 655-9965
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rezendes is the best!! Really!! I had toe surgery in her office. I was scared to death to get the numbing injection. Actually, it was painless to my surprise. We laughed and chatted during the procedure and before I knew it she was done. The stitches were neatly done. She put me on antibiotics just in case. I never had any problems. My dreaded procedure ended up being a piece of cake. As she was recommended to me by numerous others, I too sing her praises to many. Thank you Dr Rezendes for being such a kind, caring and knowledgeable physician with the gentle touch for a nervous patient.
About Dr. Catherine Rezendes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezendes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezendes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezendes has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezendes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezendes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezendes.
