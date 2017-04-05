Dr. Catherine Reuter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Reuter, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Reuter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Aspirus Medford Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dr. Reuter works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic1180 Chandler Dr, Spooner, WI 54801 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- The Alliance
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reuter?
My children having been going to her for almost 18 years. She takes the time needed with her patients-I never feel rushed or like I didn't have the chance to discuss something. Dr. Reuter is always willing to address any concerns I have about my children no matter how big or small.
About Dr. Catherine Reuter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1841201027
Education & Certifications
- Marshfield Clinic/ St. Joseph's Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Aspirus Medford Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reuter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reuter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuter works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.